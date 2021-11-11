Veterans honored in Veterans Day celebration

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Veterans were honored at the Sharpsburg town square. A large crowd came together to honor the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

Retired and active-duty veterans joined in on the ceremony where each veteran was recognized for their service. In addition, veterans received a gift of appreciation.

“We had a great turn-out, and that’s the most veterans I’ve seen for this event,” said Veteran Keith Snyder, Chief of Education Services. “Everyone had the opportunity to recognize themselves, and the crowd gave a great thank you to all of our veterans.”

Veterans also represented those within the community with a wreath-laying ceremony.