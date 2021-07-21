VetDogs program is back in action at Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown is known for being part of a program called VetDogs where inmates train puppies that will go on to help veterans. The program was halted due to the pandemic but now it’s back.

It was all smiles Wednesday morning as the Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown welcomed Dewey, Stripe, and Rudy. They’re dogs that inmates will train to help wounded and traumatized veterans through a program called VetDogs.

“I can tell you these guys could not wait for this program to come back,” said Mark Clevenger MCIH VetDogs Liaison.

The program was put on pause for more than 16 months due to the pandemic but now it’s back in action. These 3 dogs are the first VetDogs to get trained at the institution since the pandemic started.

“This is healing this is medicine this is life to an individual that was really struggling with life,” said Robert Green Secretary for MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown has graduated 34 puppies since starting the program in 2012.