Vehicle rolled multiple times on Dual Highway near Comfort Suites

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — The Hagerstown Police confirmed a vehicle rolled multiple times on 1801 Dual highway near the Comfort Suites.

One person involved in the accident was transported to Meritus Medical Center with a partial amputation of their thumb.

We are unsure of how many people were involved in the accident, but officials say the vehicle will remain on the site, until it is towed.

The public should be cautious of the area. Authorities say, one lane of Dual Highway heading east by Martin’s Grocery Store and the Comfort Suites has been closed off.

This is a developing story and will be updated.