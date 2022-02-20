Vehicle crash results in three victims trapped

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick county fire and rescue were called to a personal injury collision on Old Frederick Road at the intersection with Devilbiss Bridge road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle T-bone collision with a total of three occupants with two people trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Crews took approximately 45 minutes to free both from that vehicle and all three people were transported by ambulance to local area hospitals for treatment.

As of right now, there is no information that has been released about the victims’ conditions. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department was also on the scene and is running the investigation.