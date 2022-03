FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One adult has been a victim of Saturday’s snowstorm after they had crashed on I-70 this Saturday morning.

Around 7:51 a.m., the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a call about a vehicle that crashed and rolled over on I-70 eastbound at route 85.

The victim was trapped inside the vehicle but was later extricated with non-life-threatening injuries.