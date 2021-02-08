Van Hollen, Cardin reintroduce the SECURE Act

MARYLAND (WDVM) — On Monday, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin reintroduced the Safe Environment from Countries Under Repression and in Emergency Act, also known as the SECURE Act.

First introduced in 2019, the SECURE Act would allow Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients to apply for permanent residency. TPS offers temporary legal status to foreign citizens who are endangered by conditions in their home country, whether it be an armed conflict, epidemic, etc. Over the last 4 years, many of these recipients have had questions surrounding their status. The Trump Administration refused to recertify their designations, leaving many TPS recipients in a state of limbo.

“We want to make permanent changes, so God forbid we have another president who wants to turn back the clock, we have protections in permanent law,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

The senators are hopeful that permanent legislation will be passed, as providing long-term protection for TPS is apart of the Biden- Harris administration’s strategy.