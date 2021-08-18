Valor Ministries has new online program to teach life skills classes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Valor Ministries is a non-profit in Hagerstown that helps people in crisis. They just launched a new online program for people to learn life skills.

The online training school is called ValorExcel and offers four free courses to help people build skills in life and business. The courses currently available are “Get that Job,” “Boundaries,” “Renter’s Rights,” and “Manage Money by the Book.”

The purpose of the classes is to give people the chance to learn skills they may never have had the chance to learn due to life circumstances like incarceration, domestic, violence, or homelessness.

“The real value of these online classes through the portal is that it allows the individual to determine when and where they will participate and so it’s much more open and we feel like that gives folks a lot more options to pursue that education,” said Mark Appenzellar, operations manager at Valor Ministries.

The classes are for anyone 16 years old or older. You can sign up for the classes by going online.