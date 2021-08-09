Valor Ministries and CASA inc. launch new program to help victims of abusive relationships

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Two Washington County non-profits who help people in crisis, Valor Ministries and CASA inc., have partnered together to create a new program that will help victims find long-term solutions.

The program, called ASPIRE, works like this: CASA inc. will recommend their clients to participate in ASPIRE which is run by Valor Ministries. Through ASPIRE, people will be able to have tailored solutions to help them heal and manage life. The program includes things like personal development coaching, classes in building healthy relationships, and resources to help find employment and affordable housing.

“At Valor we’re really excited to be collaborating with casa because they serve a vulnerable population and we really feel that we can offer some specific things that can not only give those individuals goals that can really help them to build their self-worth,” said Mark Appenzellar Operations Manager at Valor Ministries.

Because the program is tailored to each client, there is no set amount of weeks or months for how long clients can participate.