Vaccine supply remains limited in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Frederick County, there have been 15,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 232 residents have died as a result of the virus.

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines far exceeds the limited supply of doses in Frederick County. During their weekly update, County Executive Jan Gardner and Public Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer said every dose received by the Frederick County Health Department is administered the same week that it arrives.

This week, the Health Department received 3,250 first doses, bringing their total count to 10,850. When added to the totals of other vaccinators in the county, the state of Maryland is reporting that 17,885 people have received their first doses in Frederick County, representing 6.9% of the county’s population.

Appointments will be filled from the pre-registration list. Anyone who lives or works in Frederick County who wishes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should pre-register to be placed on Frederick County’s waitlist. When doses become available, those who are eligible will be emailed directly by the Frederick County Health Department to schedule an appointment. People are asked to help family members and friends who may have difficulty pre-registering online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the Vaccine Call Center at 301-600-7900 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Spanish speakers can call 301-600-7905.

In the meantime, everyone is reminded to do their part. Follow the 3 W’s: Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Watch your distance.