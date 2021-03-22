Vaccine Oversight Work Group discusses logistics of Maryland’s next steps

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, the Maryland Senate’s Vaccine Oversight Work Group held its first meeting since Governor Larry Hogan announced the state’s plan to slowly increase eligibility.

Hogan’s expansion of vaccine eligibility set many things in motion for the state. Along with his announcement about eligibility, he also mentioned an incoming increased supply of weekly vaccines from the federal government.

So far, Maryland has yet to surpass 60,000 vaccinations in a single day. Officials say the state has the infrastructure and is simply waiting for the supply.

“Based on our estimates of what we might receive — somewhere in the 300- to 400,000 range — we’ve got plenty of capacity,” said Dennis Schrader, MDH acting secretary of health.

However, these numbers did not put the senators at peace, as many were concerned about the state’s positive case numbers. For several days in a row, Maryland reported over 1,000 COVOD-19 cases per day, despite recently surpassing 2 million vaccinations.

“The increase in the positivity rate. We are seeing slight [increases] — which makes sense as things have opened up a bit more,” said Sen. Bill Ferguson, president of the Maryland Senate. “Who and where positivity rates are increasing — is it related at all to where we are seeing a lack of — or a lower rate of — vaccination?”

Some senators also theorized that lifted restrictions could be contributing to the rise in the positivity rate and hospitalizations. But Schrader said the change in restrictions — which took place on March 12 — has not had time to significantly contribute to the increased numbers.

“We’re gonna be evaluating the data. There’s a two-week period from the time we reopened, that’ll be this coming Friday, and we’re gonna monitor that. Obviously, we’re in a race to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Schrader.

Schrader also said the state can currently support 500,000 vaccinations per week once all distribution locations are set up, and the goal is to reach 100,000 shots per day.