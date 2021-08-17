Vaccination clinic set to encourage residents to get the shot in Prince George’s Co.

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Many of us are getting ready to get back in the classrooms this fall, but officials want to be sure it’s safe to do so.

Students, teachers and members of the community were all getting prepared at the back-to-school event and vaccination clinic at the Fedex Field. Families were given school supplies such as backpacks and masks. Officials say since the pandemic, many families were faced with financial difficulties.

The idea is to promote vaccinations to help fight the spread of COVID-19 as children and young adults return to the classrooms, especially since there is a disparity within certain populations. Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Elise Dent said, “Our first priority was to make sure that all children 12 and over and all college students were vaccinated.”

Over 500 backpacks were given out. The event was held by the Maryland Department of Health, Prince George’s County Health Department and the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force.