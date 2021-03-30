Vacancy on Washington County Commission may soon be filled

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A replacement for Washington County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt could be decided soon.

Meinelschmidt stepped aside after the county ethics commission admonished him for drawing on small business relief funds for a venture in which he had “a direct financial interest.” The county Republican Executive Committee has sent the name of Charles Burkett to Governor Hogan to fill the commission vacancy. The governor’s approval is subject to Senate confirmation.

Burkett, meanwhile, is focused on his approach in the role of commissioner.

“In 2018 I ran on the idea of reducing taxes,” said Burkett, “and I just want to get in there and see if there’s something we can do to reduce the taxes just for the citizens of Washignton County.”

When Burkett ran for commissioner in 2018, he finished 400 votes behind Meinelschmidt. Burkett has the support of the Washington County legislative delegation to Annapolis.