Uyghurs rally on genocide, sovereignty and captive nations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This week is Captive Nations Week in the U.S to commemorate and show solidarity to nations that are captive. Uyghurs held a rally outside of the White House urging the U.S. to stand in solidarity and recognize East Turkistan as an occupied country.

The East Turkistan National Awakening Movement and East Turkistan Government-in-Exile Prime Minister Salih Hudayar specifically are asking President Biden to take stronger actions to address China’s ongoing genocide.

“The U.S. government needs to stand in solidarity and respect and support the aspirations of captive nations who are trying to regain their freedom and independence, so we hope that the Biden administration will honor its commitments under the captive nations law,” Hudayar said.

