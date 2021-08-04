US Secretary of Education outlines Return to School Roadmap

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber’s scissors filling the air again. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The US Secretary of Education was in Baltimore Wednesday outlining a “Return to School Roadmap” for schools to safely reopen this fall.

The Return to School Roadmap is a resource for parents, teachers and students to have a safe return to back to school in the fall.

The roadmap includes three landmark priorities that schools, districts and communities are encouraged to focus on. It includes:

Prioritizing the health and safety of students, staff, and educators

Building school communities and supporting students’ social, emotional, and mental health

Accelerating academic achievement

“We’re now experiencing an increase in the delta variant. this uptick is concerning the difference this year. is that we can control the virus. I remember last year, we were reopening schools and we didn’t have the science, we didn’t have the experience, we didn’t have the lessons learned. we have it now,” said Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education.

President Biden is continuing to call on increasing vaccinations for adolescents as students head back to school and called on school districts to host at least one pop-up vaccination clinic over the coming weeks.

Over the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the roadmap strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.