(WDVM) — The past few years have shed a light on how students’ success can be impacted after a time of extraordinary challenges, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the urgency for social-emotional learning in classrooms is needed more than ever.

Social-emotional learning is where students have a healthy and safe classroom environment where they can work through difficult problems by taking the first step and asking for the needed help.

Experts say that the practice of SEL can also be taught outside the classroom and even with adults.

It’s incredibly important for our students to have social-emotional learning skills. Because our students need to have empathy and they need to be able to have strong relationships with each other with their classmates with their community members, they need to have a growth mindset.

Senior Vice President of K-12 Implementation Alice Lee explained, “So in the classroom, it’s it’s as simple as you know, raising your hand and asking for that support.”

Although there is significant room for improvement, many adults already recognize the need for SEL. Today’s environment encourages more discussion about how to help kids and adults alike, so the normalization of SEL will likely increase.

As SEL grows within schools across the country, classroom structure and teacher training will evolve.