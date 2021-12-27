Urbana woman displaced after fire tore through her home

A Frederick County, Maryland woman has been displaced after a fire tore through her home on Monday morning.

URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Maryland woman has been displaced after a fire tore through her home on Monday morning.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue were called to a residence on the 2900 block of Roderick Road in Urbana shortly before 10 o’clock after a neighbor saw the flames and reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire on the back and left sides of the home on both the first and second floors.

The owner and sole occupant of the home was at work when firefighters arrived and Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services Public Information Officer Sarah Campbell expects a lengthy investigation into the cause of this fire.

I think this will be an extensive operation, upon arrival, they [firefighters] saw the fire was on the Charlie and the Bravo side which is the rear and the left side of the house,” Campbell explained. “We don’t know exactly where that fire probably originated because we haven’t been inside.”

She also explained that the Fire Marshals will begin their investigation once they are able to gain entry into the home which was still on fire at around noon on Monday.

It is estimated that 45-60 firefighters from Frederick and Montgomery counties were on scene to knock down the fire.