URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — A student is facing jail time after being charged for making social media threats towards classmates at Urbana high school. Tuesday a student was charged with disrupting school activities and the threat of mass violence after a staff member informed a school resource officer that a student brought hazardous materials to the school.

The school was subsequently evacuated. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney made the joint announcement. Because the student is underage, their name will not be released.