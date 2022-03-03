FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Urbana High School was evacuated after a social media threat on Thursday morning.

A release said that staff first alerted a school resource officer about the threat and told them that a student may have brought “hazardous material into the building” around 8:30 a.m.

Police said that the students were evacuated to Urbana Middle School and into school buses. HAZMAT units sweeped the building and determined that the material that the student brought was bleach. A 14-year-old boy was taken to the sheriff’s office for interviews.

Police found that the student “did this stunt after watching a Tik-Tok video on how to make mustard gas.” The video and a photo was shared on Snapchat, where the student said he was going to do that at the school.

The student will be charged as a juvenile. Criminal charges are still pending.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-600-1046.