Updates on Clara Barton memorial in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown is pushing forward with building a memorial to a Civil War-era nurse. And that’s likely not all.

The memorial — which will be of Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross — is being spearheaded by the Community Foundation of Washington County, which has already raised over $100,000 for the sculpture.

Hagerstown’s city council is looking into adding the statue to the unused land across from Memorial Blvd. and Summit Ave. Officials are also considering expanding the project even further.

“There’s still quite a bit of property there that the city owns,” said Rodney Tissue, city engineer for Hagerstown. “So what we talked about last week was a piece of interactive art that would pay homage to the city’s history.”

In all, the memorial is expected to cost around $600,000. The city council will contribute around $53,000 once the Community Foundation raises $550,000.