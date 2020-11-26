UPDATE: Settlement agreement reached to continue The Purple Line project

The Purple Line is expected to be completed sometime around 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — After months of deliberation, The Purple Line project will resume after partners came to a settlement agreement.

The state of Maryland and its partners have reached a $250 million agreement that settles all outstanding financial claims with the project. Last month, WDVM reported The Purple Line was in jeopardy following disagreements over delays and increased costs.

The 16-mile light rail project is now back on track. It will travel through Prince George’s County and Montgomery County. The Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Transit Administration will oversee the contracts and all purchases moving forward.

The Purple Line will have 21 stops and is expected to be completed sometime around 2023.