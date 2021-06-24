Update on construction of former Hamilton Hotel after collapse in 2020

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Following the collapse of the former Hamilton Hotel on North Jonathan Street in November of 2020, the city has announced that they tentatively plan to reopen the travel lane of the impacted area of north Jonathan Street by August 1.

An interior and exterior scaffolding system has been set up to prevent further collapse and provide additional support to the side of the building facing North Jonathan Street. Crews are working to isolate the damaged area so that reoccupation of unaffected areas can begin.

“There will still be some parking spaces closed to protect the shoring that’s on the side of the building but the travel lane will be open and the goal is just trying to get a lot of the message out just letting people know that a lot of engineers have been in here to make sure that the building is safe and we’re isolating the collapse zone from where people can reoccupy,” said Paul Fulk, neighborhood services manager.

The owner of the building is working on submitting a construction plan that removes the scaffolding and fixes the damaged area. Construction for that section is expected to start by the fall.

The fire protection system has been restored. All areas where reoccupation is planned will be inspected by staff from the city’s planning and code administration before the public is allowed to come back.