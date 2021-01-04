Update: October fatal officer-involved shooting in Emmitsburg

The full story can be viewed here.
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office (FCSAO) completed a review of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Bryan Selmer that occurred on October 19, 2020, at approximately 2:52 pm in the area of the Silo Hill Exxon in Emmitsburg.
The incident involved two deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the involved deputies’ conduct does not warrant criminal charges under Maryland law.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
