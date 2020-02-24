UPDATE: Name, preliminary information released on death at Wisp Resort

UPDATE (2/24/2020 12:07 p.m.):

McHenry, Md. — The McHenry detachment of the Maryland State Police has released information on its investigation into an incident that caused a guest of Wisp Resort to lose his life last week.

According to troopers, the man involved in the accident has been identified as Harry Congdon, 56, of Baltimore, Maryland.

In their preliminary investigation, troopers said they believe that Congdon removed his safety harness at some point while riding on the Mountain Coaster, which has a brake that can be controlled by the rider and all of the mechanical and safety systems were inspected and shown to be in working order.

During the ride, Congdon was thrown from his seat and hit the ground where he hit the roots of a tree that had been exposed due to recent inclement weather, according to Maryland State Police.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and more information will be added as it is received.

ORIGINAL (2/21/2020 2:01 p.m.):

McHENRY, Md. — A guest at Wisp Resort in McHenry, Maryland, died Thursday evening as a result of injuries sustained while using a ride at the complex.

According to an official with Wisp Resort, the guest was riding on the Mountain Coaster when an accident occurred, and he sustained injuries as a result of the accident. The guest was then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the official said.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently taking place, with numerous parties — including the State of Maryland and Wisp Resort internal investigators — working together to find the cause, according to the Wisp official.

The official from Wisp also stated that the State of Maryland has performed an evaluation of the Mountain Coaster since the incident, and the inspection concluded with an approval for the ride to resume operation.