FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office revealed the identity of the deputy involved in Friday’s shooting. According to a news release from FCSO, Deputy 1st Class Christian Lucente was the one who pulled the trigger.

Lucente was trying to arrest 28-year-old Lookman-Khalil Bello of Hagerstown at the time of the shooting. Officials said Bello was speeding and was suspected of driving under the influence, which led to a chase early Friday morning. The chase ended with Lucente firing at Bello across from Ballenger Creek Middle School, hitting him three times. According to police, Lucente was returning fire after Bello shot at him first.

Lucente was still on administrative leave as of Monday while the investigation continued.

“[Lucante] was not injured, is in a good state of mind, and is very confident in his decision to use deadly force during the unfortunate incident,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

Jenkins went on to support Lucente’s decision to use deadly force in the situation.

“Deputy Lucente is fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation, and I have complete confidence that his decision to use deadly force will be determined to be justified after being fired upon by the defendant,” said Jenkins. “I am also confident that he will be returned to full duty within a short period of time.”

Bello has been charged with the following:

Assault-First Degree

Assault-Second Degree

Firearm Use/Felon-Violent Crime

Firearm-Possession Crime of Violence Conviction

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Eluding Officer

Authorities say additional charges may be included as the investigation goes on.