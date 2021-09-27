UPDATE: Battle continues over Bethesda African American Cemetery

Members of BACC would like to have the site memorialized

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A lengthy battle continues over a piece of land in Bethesda that some believe may have African bodies buried beneath.

Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition members say they are fighting to keep the remnants of a once-thriving black community. About a year ago, the Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission placed the land on sale that was once used as a cemetery in the early 1900’s.

The land was bought by developer, Charger Venture but the court temporarily held the sale in early August.

Members of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition would like to have the site memorialized – as they believe their ancestors were buried there. They also say many of them were slaves.