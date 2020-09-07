Update: 19-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Waterside Community

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE (Wednesday, September 9): The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jaemari Anderson, from Frederick. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says he died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Detectives are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on the walking path behind Waterview Court in the Waterside community.

First responders were called to the area around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Detectives say the man was found and brought to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition.

The homicide is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at (301) 600-7134.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM