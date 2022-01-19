Upcounty Hub distributes COVID-19 kits

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, organizations like Upcounty Hub in Montgomery County are trying their best to make sure all needs are met, specifically for low-income families.

whether you’re in need of medical supplies or toiletries, the Upcounty hub has your back. The nonprofit is giving out specialized COVID-19 kits to make sure families in the Upcounty area have the necessary resources to get through these trying times.

The kit features various items, from COVID-19 tests to fresh produce. The way it works is the nonprofit receives a list of referrals from the Montgomery County Food Access Center, and once a week, the Upcounty Hub delivers these kits straight to the doors of families in need in the up county area. 

“Our job is to assist the community, and I just hope this puts them a little bit at ease, knowing that there’s somebody out there that’s helping them through this hard time,” Said Marko Oven-Rivera.

If you would like to get involved with the organization visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories