Upcounty Hub distributes COVID-19 kits

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, organizations like Upcounty Hub in Montgomery County are trying their best to make sure all needs are met, specifically for low-income families.

whether you’re in need of medical supplies or toiletries, the Upcounty hub has your back. The nonprofit is giving out specialized COVID-19 kits to make sure families in the Upcounty area have the necessary resources to get through these trying times.

The kit features various items, from COVID-19 tests to fresh produce. The way it works is the nonprofit receives a list of referrals from the Montgomery County Food Access Center, and once a week, the Upcounty Hub delivers these kits straight to the doors of families in need in the up county area.





“Our job is to assist the community, and I just hope this puts them a little bit at ease, knowing that there’s somebody out there that’s helping them through this hard time,” Said Marko Oven-Rivera.

If you would like to get involved with the organization visit their website.