GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In their efforts to spread some of that Easter spirit upcountry hub is handing out beautiful Easter baskets for families in need.

“We collected about over 1,600 Easter baskets for children in need and that have anything from a chocolate bunny, a little toy, some candy, eggs and other things,” senior hub coordinator, Marko Rivera-Oven explained. “Then what we did is we also are giving food to the families and also a full chicken for their holiday weekend.”

Upcountry Hub started back in 2020 at the start of the pandemic and now two years later they are continuing their mission to provide food and essentials to families impacted by the pandemic in a fun way.

“This started in 2020 and it was primarily just to the trailer park in 2020,” Rivera-Oven said. “Fast forward to today, we’re doing about 600 families today and we’re gonna be touching about 1,600 kids with these baskets which is amazing.”

Montgomery county being the richest county in Maryland, volunteers used this event to show struggling families that they are here to support them.

“I love helping out the community,” volunteer Patricia Proano said. “I was raised in this community so it’s a little bit of giving back and seeing the kids happy smiles and just makes a big difference.”

“These families are in need and we have a great turnout today, but we can always use more help,” volunteer Leanna Ratheun said.

If you’re interested in hosting or volunteering in a donation drive with Upcounty Hub visit their website.