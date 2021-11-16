Up County Hub strives to help low-income households by providing them with various resources

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — In March of 2020, Marko-Oven Rivera and his mother Grace-Oven Rivera noticed a drastic need for resources in minority populations. To help solve this issue, they began collecting supplies and distributing them from their home garage.

Soon the word got around and the Riveras began helping over 50 families a week, they began partnering with organizations in Montgomery county and gained attention from the county council, who provided the Riveras with a facility in Germantown and funding to carry out their work, which they called the Up County Hub.

Their goal is to be a bridge for harder-hit communities in the pandemic. The Up County Hub was formed to help those communities that can’t reach county services or have the means to sign up for them.

The organization’s model is to serve anyone in need with no barriers. They also offer diaper distributions as well as formula for new moms.







They offer food from non-perishable items to fresh produce from local farms, in addition to rental assistance and medical services. They also conduct free COVID testing and free COVID vaccination clinics through partnerships with medical workers.

“I am so happy to be doing what I love, which is to help people. I hope our organization will expand and reach many more families in need,” said Marko.





If you would like to get involved, visit https://www.blackrockcenter.org/upcounty-hub.