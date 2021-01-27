Up and coming pharmaceutical company chooses Montgomery County for its headquarters

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — On Demand Pharmaceuticals, an innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing company, has selected Rockville for its new GMP manufacturing, research, development, and headquarters facility.

ODP recently signed a $20 million contract with the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to develop domestic production capability for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and medicines. This would use its proprietary Pharmacy on Demand technology – a modular manufacturing machine the size of a small household refrigerator that can be quickly customized to produce pharmaceuticals from key starting materials to API and final formulated drugs.

ODP is creating a state-of-the-art 44,500 square foot facility in Rockville. It expects to have up to 75 employees by the end of 2021 and potentially hundreds by the end of five years.

“This technology is revolutionary for the pharmaceutical industry in some of the same ways that iconic IT brands designed around the end user have been revolutionary,” said Benjamin H. Wu, Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO. “On Demand’s PoD technology has the potential to produce life-saving medicines within reach of every American while also safeguarding our nation’s security through greater domestic manufacturing production.”