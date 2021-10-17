Unveiling of Claire McCardell Monument in Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Carroll Creek Park has a new feature piece for residents and visitors to admire. A bronze statue of famous designer Claire McCardell was unveiled at the park in downtown Frederick on Sunday.

The project was constructed by local sculptor Sarah Hempel Irani in partnership with Frederick Art Club. The sculpture took almost three years to complete.

The sculpture was created to showcase the designer who was born and raised in Frederick. McCardell is famous for her design of comfortable leisurewear, sportswear, matching separates, pockets, and ballet flats for women.

Hempel Irani was thrilled to finally unveil her work honoring the designer to the public.

“Frederick is a place where history is made and today, we’re doing it again by honoring a women who changed the way women dress.” Sarah Hempel Irani

Though McCardell’s line was discontinued after her death, her impact and legacy can still be seen in women’s fashion to this day.