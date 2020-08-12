Unveiled corn maze design supports local veterans organization

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) — The design for one of Maryland’s largest corn mazes has been revealed, supporting a local organization helping veterans.

The corn maze at Winterbrook Farms in Frederick County spans about five acres, and this year’s design recognizes Platoon 22.

The organization was founded by veteran Danny Farrar to support fellow veterans in the transition to civilian life.

“We started off as an awareness movement, trying to bring awareness to the fact that 22 [veterans] commit suicide daily.” Farrar explained. “We started to learn that what the veterans really needed was help with transition and, ultimately, help getting into the [Veterans Affairs] system.”

The organization has partnered with Goodwill industries of Monocacy Valley to create a 20,000 square-foot veterans center. The center aims to provide several services, from counseling to therapy dogs.

“There’s going to be a lot of resources that are going in the center so that [veterans] don’t have to ping-pong all over the county like they presently do now. We’re going to have the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, we’ll be able to provide counseling there as well,” Farrar said.

A portion of ticket sales to the Thurmont corn maze will benefit the center’s multiple services.

“Supporting our veterans and our military is something we’ve always believed in and so that’s why we decided this year was the year to focus on them,” said co-owner of Winterbrook Farms, Taylor Huffman. “We wanted to also make a difference locally.”

The Platoon 22 corn maze fundraiser will held at Winterbrook Farms on October 24th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

