FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and Frederick Police Department responded to North Bentz St. and Carroll Parkway around 9:47 a.m. in response to an unresponsive adult male that was pulled from Carroll Creek by a citizen.
The Frederick Police Department is currently conducting an open and active death investigation Officials do not suspect any foul play, the identity of the man has not been realized.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Unresponsive adult male pulled from Carroll Creek in Frederick County
