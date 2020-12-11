Unresponsive adult male pulled from Carroll Creek in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and Frederick Police Department responded to North Bentz St. and Carroll Parkway around 9:47 a.m. in response to an unresponsive adult male that was pulled from Carroll Creek by a citizen.

The Frederick Police Department is currently conducting an open and active death investigation Officials do not suspect any foul play, the identity of the man has not been realized.