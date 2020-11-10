Unofficial election results show voter shift towards Democratic Party in presidential race

Unofficial Frederick County election results show voters favor a Democratic nominee for president for the first time in decades.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time in decades, unofficial election results show Frederick County voters shifting in favor of a Democrat in the 2020 Presidential Election.

According to the Maryland Board of Elections unofficial tally, more than 139,000 Frederick County voters cast their pick in the presidential race this election. At least 52 percent put their vote behind candidates Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, outpacing republicans President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence by more than 11,000 votes.

“Frederick County has not voted for a Democrat for president of the united states since Lyndon Johnson back in 1964, so that’s a long time ago,” Frederick County Executive (D) Jan Gardner said.

For decades the county has favored the Republican ticket. In 2016, the county delivered a win for then-candidate Trump with 52 percent of the vote and another 44 percent voting for Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Delegate Jesse Pippy (R- District 4) points to a rise in the county population that includes more Democrats than Republicans.

“For the first time in many years, there are actually more registered Democrats in Frederick County than Republicans so it wasn’t surprising to see election results go in favor of a Democrat president,” Pippy explained.

According to Frederick County Elections Director Stuart Harvey, about 3,000 provisional ballots continue to be reviewed, and an additional 2,500 mail-in ballots are left to be tabulated. The results will remain unofficial until all ballots are processed, which Harvey expects will be no earlier than Friday.

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to probe “substantial” allegations of voter irregularities and election fraud, AP News reports, though no widespread instances of that type of trouble in the 2020 election exist.

In response, Pippy says he recognizes the doubts within the Trump campaign.

“President Trump has some concerns about some irregularities and he is within his right to pursue those concerns,” said Pippy. “We’re still kind of waiting to see what happens.”

Moving forward, Pippy is confident in the GOP and its voters.

“The Republican Party is still strong, Republican principals, I believe, are still the best principals for a majority of Americans,” Pippy explained. “We support pro-business, pro-military, pro-law and order. I would suggest folks keep their head up. The pendulum always swings both ways.”

County officials agree that the nation has experienced tremendous division amid the election and coronavirus pandemic, but on a local scale unity can be achieved.

“We’re all Americans first. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done that’s not partisan in nature,” said Pippy.

“I think we really do need to listen to each other, hear each other and remember we are Americans and we have a lot of common ground,” Gardner added.