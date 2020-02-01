University System of Maryland Hagerstown on track for downtown campus expansion

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Ever since it opened in 2005, the University of Maryland System Hagerstown campus has been gradually growing its downtown footprint. The East Washington Street location houses a computer center, nursing simulation labs, video networking classrooms and student lounges.

A campus green space, University Plaza, also sits next to the main building bridging W. Franklin Street. With grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission the school is leasing even more real estate for a health sciences center and a vacant apartment building is being renovated for student living quarters.

Mark Halsey, executive director of the USMH operations, says financial incentives from government funding helps make the student experience on the campus affordable.

“Private pledges and government sources have helped the school renovate facilities and furnish classrooms and offices,” Halsey says. The state appropriation in 2019 was $2.3 million for the more than 2,200 students who take classes on the downtown campus.

Steve Swayne is a businessman with a W. Franklin Street office who sees the university campus as an asset to the downtown area. “It’s bringing lots of people to the neighborhood who otherwise might not be here,” Swayne says. “It gives me a sense that downtown is on the upswing.”