University of Maryland Children’s Hospital holds Halloween event for their youngest patients

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Staff at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital made sure no child was left out of Halloween fun this year.

The hospital’s Child Life Team held a reverse trick-or-treating event, with staff dressing up in costumes and delivering goodies to patients in their rooms.

Treats were donated by the Starlight Foundation, staff and other caring donors.









Jennifer Crouse Hood/University of Maryland Children’s Hospital

“We have some pumpkins from residents, and we have Play-Doh and some candy from our Halloween Amazon Wish List,” said a staff member in a video of the event. “We have lots of wonderful donors, some who we know, and some who we don’t that have supported this event.”

In addition to trick-or-treating, staff made sure their younger patients experienced the Halloween festivities, as well. A photographer was hired to take photos of babies in the neonatal intensive care unit dressed in their first Halloween costumes.