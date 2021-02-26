University of Maryland and Hagerstown Community College forge nursing program partnership

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The University of Maryland and Hagerstown Community College are partnering so students can get a bachelor of science in nursing through both schools.

Karen Hammond, director of nursing at HCC, said, “While they’re progressing through our program they’re progressing through the University of Maryland program. When they graduate from us, they only have another semester to go.”

The degree has a lot of career options.

Linda Murray with the University of Maryland said, “It is an exciting profession. The BSN is a level of education for that staff nursing role, but also provides a stepping stone to new roles in nursing, things like nurse educator, nurse practitioner, nurse anesthetist. So this actually provides a pathway for those residents of western Maryland.”