Univ. of Maryland implements measures to lessen the spread of COVID-19

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Saturday, the University of Maryland implemented measures to ensure the lesser spread of the university community’s novel coronavirus.
These measures will be in effect for at least one week through Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021:
-Students in residence halls or on-campus Greek houses must ‘sequester-in-place’ as of noon Saturday.
-Students living off-campus in the College Park area are advised to stay home and limit activities.
-Instruction will transition online as of Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
-Labs already at 50% capacity with strict social distancing may continue as scheduled.
Local union representation for university workers also put out a statement.
