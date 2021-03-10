Unity campaign aims to help low-income families

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Unity Campaign for ALICE kicks off March 10. Hosted by Frederick County’s United Way, the campaign aims to help income-strained families in the area.

The event is a fundraising campaign featuring 31 organizations in the community that support Alice households.

ALICE: Asset Limited Income Constrained but Employed.

This is a collaborative project between nonprofit partners and the greater Frederick community to support families who are unable to afford a basic cost of living by giving to a nonprofit organization of their choice during the 12 Days of Giving from March 10 through March 21.

With the community’s help, at the end of the campaign organizers will be able to help multiple families achieve a stable living environment.

“We want participation this year more than anything else. We know that increased participation will yield higher dollars for the support of our nonprofit,” said Ken Oldham, President of United way of Frederick.

If you would like to get involved you can visit the United Way of Frederick website.