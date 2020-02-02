United Way of Washington County hosts pasta dinner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Youth United Group from United Way of Washington County organized a free community dinner.

Even though set dates were pushed back, the dinner was to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The president of the youth group says this year the number of volunteers for different events has increased.

“We just try to help out the community in any way we can so whether its something little or something big, like one thing we did this year was we painted little free libraries to put around the town, it was little but it gives back to our community and its nice in general,” Kosie Nkwonta said.

The students gathered together at Otterbein United Methodist Church Saturday afternoon to help prepare the food. They made pasta and meat balls served with side salad and cookies for desert.

“The primary cause is coming out and helping the community but I also have fun with my friends and its a good time seeing everyone is really fun its really great honestly,” Danny Subrosky said, a volunteer.

Extra food that they don’t serve will be brought to food pantries and to Reach of Washington County.