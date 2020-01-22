United Way of Washington County excited about new president & CEO

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way is about to have a new president and chief executive officer. Heather Guessford is receiving wide acclaim as the agency’s new top dog.

Guessford is no stranger to the nonprofit and philanthropic world in the Hagerstown area. She has been an active volunteer for the Hagerstown Chamber of Commerce, the Barbara Ingram Arts Foundation, Goodwill, Sunrise Rotary, the Maryland Film Festival, the Humane Society and Lasting Change, which helps area women in addiction recovery.

Kylie Johnson is executive director of Lasting Change, knows Guessford well and says Guessford is passionate about serving the community.

United Way board chair Chuck Eichelberger is thrilled with Guessford taking on her new role with the nonprofit.

“Heather has deep ties to the community,” Eichelberger says. “We are fortunate to have her step into this leadership role. She is committed to the mission of United Way. Frankly, Heather checks all the boxes.”

Heather Guessford will become the new President and CEO of the United Way of Washington County in Maryland. (Photo courtesy: UWWC)

At the Barbara Ingram Foundation, executive director Mimi Dickenson holds Guessford in the highest regard. “Heather is intimately familiar with all the volunteer organizations in the community,” Ingram says. “She is a perfect fit for United Way.”

Guessford’s first day in the new position is February 5. But since she has distinguished herself already as a leader of the United Way’s Day of Caring project last year, her new title as president & CEO may just be another day at the office.