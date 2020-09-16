United Way of Washington County and the American Red Cross of the Greater Shenandoah Valley partnered to create a blood drive

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The need for blood remains critical, but because of COVID-19, many blood drives have been canceled resulting in over 1 million blood donations going uncollected.

However, United Way of Washington County and the American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley want to give individuals an opportunity to help the community.

The organization gives people an option to help one another through the “Days of Caring” by hosting a blood drive. The day of caring community blood drive is an event that allows individuals to participate in the 29th annual day of caring, which is Washington County’s single largest volunteer effort, and they want you to do so by donating blood.

“We’re proud to be able to help give back to the community and this is a way that we can safely work together to give blood, and more importantly save lives. Our goal is to hit 80 units of blood and each unit of blood can potentially save three lives,” said Eric Anderson Executive Director, American Red Cross Serving the Greater Shenandoah Valley.

Organizers say keep in mind that you need to be at least a 110 pounds to give blood and everyone is required to wear a mask if participating.

If you would like to attend the event, you can go to the American Red Cross – 1131 Conrad Court in Hagerstown. September 16, 2020 from 12:30pm-6:00pm.