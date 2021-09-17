United Way of Frederick County to host donation drop off

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — United Way of Frederick County will be hosting a Donation Drop-off for Day of Action on October 1, 2021.

The organization says they will collect urgently needed resources that will help local nonprofits who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Drop off times are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harry Grove Stadium Parking, located at 21 Stadium Dr, Frederick, MD 21703.

Examples of items being collected include, toilet paper, laundry detergent, and other household items.

View a full list of requested items here.