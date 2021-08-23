United Way of Frederick County strives to help ALICE households

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s no secret many people endured hardships during the pandemic, however, the United Way of Frederick County released a survey showing how ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, but Employed) households struggled even more this year.

Results from the United Way of Frederick County COVID-19 impact survey showed in 2018, 37 percent of families in the area could not afford a basic cost of living; however, today the survey shows 48 percent of local ALICE or asset limited, income constrained, but employed families are struggling to pay basic household expenses.

According to the United Way, there is more disparity among ALICE and non-ALICE households, with ALICE households experiencing more challenges.

“This survey has shown us where the needs are in the community,” said Ken Oldham, president

and CEO of United Way of Frederick County. “As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we

see the biggest concerns were fear of contracting COVID-19, mental health issues, access to

childcare and food. It is essential that we continue to address these burdens placed on ALICE

households and help these families recover their health, their education and their financial

stability.”

The United Way of Frederick County offers numerous resources, for rental assistance, child tax credit counseling, transportation needs, free budget coaching and more.

For more information, visit their website.