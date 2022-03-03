FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County’s United Way Unity campaign is right around the corner. These campaigns help thousands of low-income households.

The Unity campaign is a collaborative funding effort between the United Way of Frederick County and 33 other local nonprofits serving Frederick.

They raise donations and collaborate with each other to focus on helping the vulnerable neighborhoods and provide necessary resources to struggling families. Take listen to how it all works.

“Each nonprofit raises its own funding during our 12 Days of Giving, which is right around the corner, March 9 through the 20th. Then those funds that are raised are matched with incentive dollars which are raised by the United Way of Frederick County. that way every donated dollar goes a little farther toward helping our neighbors in need,” said Veronica Henry, spokesperson for United Way of Frederick County.

According to United Way, their ALICE report identifies Frederick County as the most expensive jurisdiction in Maryland for those struggling to offset the cost of basic necessities. More than 37 percent of Frederick County households were struggling to afford basic human necessities before the pandemic.