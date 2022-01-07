United Way of Frederick County offers free tax preparation support

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With the new year comes a new tax season, and the United Way of Frederick County is offering a free tax preparation program for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) households.

According to the organization United for ALICE, over 40 percent of U.S. households earn below the ALICE threshold and many do not understand how to properly do taxes or fill out paperwork due to language barriers or lack of resources.

However, obtaining the right tax support can help ALICE households overcome poverty.

Qualifying taxpayers can take advantage of this service at the Hillcrest Community Center. The service will be available from February 1 through April 15, 2021.

“We are committed to helping our neighbors with low and moderate incomes receive 100% FREE tax preparation support so they can get back their maximum refund and save more of their hard-earned money. In 2019 alone, our VITA volunteers connected 600 local households to tax credits, saving them approximately $150,000 in tax preparation fees and bringing back $1.1 million in refunds to the community,” the United Way of Frederick County said.