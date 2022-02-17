United Way of Frederick County offering free rides to veterans

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Our veterans who served our country have given up so much, and in Frederick County, the United Way created an initiative to express their gratitude to veterans by giving them reliable transportation.

United Way of Frederick County created a pilot rideshare program that offers free and discounted Lyft rides to any individual with military service.

Rides can be used for six major areas of need such as food, employment, education, economic stability, health, and legal needs.

Eligible riders must be an ALICE household as defined by the ALICE Report or an individual with military service history. Free and discounted rides can also be used for vaccinations and testing, including trips to purchase at-home test kits. Riders must be 18 years of age or older, or must be accompanied by a responsible adult. More information about the program can be found at www.uwfrederick.org/rideunited United Way

“We are deeply appreciative of those who have served our country in the United States Military. With this expansion, no veteran in our community will go without a ride,” said Ken Oldham, President and CEO of United Way of Frederick County. “Rides are available to anyone with military service history regardless of discharge status. We are also confident that the program will help ALICE households access basic needs like housing, healthcare, and food.”.