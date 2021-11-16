United Way of Frederick County launches unity campaign

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Nov. 17, the United Way of Frederick County will launch its United in Recovery campaign to support ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed) families and individuals through the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way says this campaign will help families by helping them obtain financial stability, creating fundraisers to help ALICE households recover from the pandemic, and helping businesses and government provide better resources, by giving them research and information by surveying ALICE households.

“United in Recovery funds will provide critical funds to ALICE households through the United Way ranging from housing, transportation and financial stability solutions, United Way’s Prosperity Center is on the front lines supporting ALICE households through this difficult pandemic,” said Veronica Henry, Manager of Community Impact & Grants.