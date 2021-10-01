United Way of Frederick County host their Day of Action event

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the United Way of Frederick County hosted a “Day of Action” to help bring community members together by highlighting important poverty issues and creating donations.

This annual volunteer event includes volunteer opportunities to support local Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed households by providing those families with resources they need to survive. This event also hosted a donation drop-off of urgently needed items to benefit several local nonprofits that are providing critical services for those most affected by COVID-19.

The United way says this year the goal is to support our most vulnerable neighbors as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donated items will benefited local organizations: Advocates for Homeless Families, Blessings in a Backpack, Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership (COIPP), Heartly House, I Believe in Me, Inc., SHIP of Frederick County and Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland.

“ALICE families are those most likely to have been severely affected by COVID-19. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to providing resources to the nonprofit community and addressing the burdens that are still being placed on ALICE families,” said Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County.