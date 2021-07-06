United Way of Frederick County host ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the United Way of Frederick County is kicking off their ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive, which will help families send their children back to school.

Each year, United Way of Frederick County works with local partners to collect school donations such as notebooks, pens, pencils, and more for ALICE households, or low-income families. This year, United Way is pushing for extra support from the community since many families are still struggling from the pandemic.

The drive will run through August fourth and just in time to send children back to school.

“It’s a great project and it’s one that we are excited to bring to the community and help bring relief to ALICE families”, said Ken Oldham, President, and CEO of United Way of Frederick County.